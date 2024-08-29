Up & Adams: Thursday, August 29th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers naming quarterback Russell Wilson as their starter and Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s comments yesterday.

Next, Kay highlights wide receivers to target in the later rounds of your fantasy football drafts this year.

Then, PFF’s lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema shares his thoughts on the New England Patriots deciding to start quarterback Jacoby Brissett, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being slept on in the NFC South, and which NFC team will dethrone the San Francisco 49ers amid their roster issues.

Finally, Super Bowl Champion linebacker Shaquil Barrett discusses which team he’d come out of retirement to play for, the 2019 season when he led the league in sacks, and how to stop Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

