Up & Adams: Monday, October 9th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from London! On today’s episode, Kay recaps the San Francisco 49ers‘ dominant win against the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ upset victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Then, Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss discusses his big game against the Tennessee Titans, why the team has faith in quarterback Gardner Minshew to step in for Anthony Richardson, and the return of running back Jonathan Taylor after he signed an extension with the team.

Next, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter talks about whether this is the last season for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins with the team, the former MVP quarterback that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reminds him of, and what changed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After that, actor Asher Grodman shares how he became friends with Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the key to the team’s win over the Bills in London, and his prediction for the Jaguars’ game next week.

Finally, Kay shares her reaction to the Pittsburgh Steelers' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints shutting out the New England Patriots.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.