Up & Adams: Monday, April 29th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay shares her thoughts on the drafts from the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Then, former Atlanta Falcons general manager talks about his former team taking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in the draft, the New England Patriots’ first draft without Bill Belichick, if he sees the San Francisco 49ers trading one of their star wide receivers, the Dallas Cowboys not taking a running back despite the need, and more.

Finally, Kay discusses the report that New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler fell to the fifth round because of his Netflix series from high school, the Patriots selecting quarterback Joe Milton III in the sixth round, and the Chicago Bears signing quarterback Austin Reed.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!