Washington State vs Portland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Washington State Cougars (12-19, 7-11 WCC) will square off against the No. 9 seed Portland Pilots (14-18, 6-12 WCC) in the WCC tournament Friday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Washington State vs. Portland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Washington State vs. Portland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Washington State win (70%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Friday's Washington State-Portland spread (Washington State -4.5) or over/under (152.5 points).

Washington State vs. Portland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Washington State is 15-15-0 ATS this season.

Portland has compiled a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Washington State is 5-3 against the spread compared to the 7-9 ATS record Portland puts up as a 4.5-point underdog.

The Cougars have a better record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they do on the road (6-6-0).

This year, the Pilots are 11-5-0 at home against the spread (.688 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-10-0 ATS (.231).

Washington State's record against the spread in conference action is 10-8-0.

Against the spread in WCC games, Portland is 11-8-0 this season.

Washington State vs. Portland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Washington State has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

The Cougars have a mark of 7-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -194 or better on the moneyline.

Portland has won five of the 21 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (23.8%).

The Pilots have gone 3-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (18.8%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington State has a 66% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington State vs. Portland Head-to-Head Comparison

Washington State has a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 1.2 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and is giving up 77.6 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

Aaron Glass ' team-leading 16.3 points per game ranks 195th in college basketball.

Portland's -128 scoring differential (being outscored by four points per game) is a result of putting up 74.7 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 78.7 per outing (310th in college basketball).

Portland's leading scorer, Joel Foxwell, ranks 251st in the country, scoring 15.5 points per game.

The 31.4 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 220th in the nation, and are 2.6 more than the 28.8 their opponents record per outing.

Eemeli Yalaho's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 358th in college basketball action.

The Pilots pull down 30.6 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball), compared to the 30.4 of their opponents.

Cameron Williams paces the Pilots with 4.9 rebounds per game (636th in college basketball).

Washington State averages 99.1 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball), while giving up 100.7 points per 100 possessions (319th in college basketball).

The Pilots rank 260th in college basketball with 94.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 290th defensively with 99.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

