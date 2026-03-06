Merrimack vs Sacred Heart College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Merrimack Warriors (21-10, 17-3 MAAC) and the No. 9 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-18, 9-11 MAAC) square off in the MAAC tournament Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Merrimack win (70.5%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Merrimack (-6.5) versus Sacred Heart on Friday. The total has been set at 145.5 points for this game.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Merrimack has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Sacred Heart has compiled a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Merrimack is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Sacred Heart puts up as a 6.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Warriors have fared better at home, covering nine times in 11 home games, and nine times in 17 road games.

The Pioneers have been better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than away (8-10-0) this year.

Merrimack has covered the spread 14 times in 20 conference games.

Sacred Heart's MAAC record against the spread is 10-11-0.

Merrimack vs. Sacred Heart Head-to-Head Comparison

Merrimack outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 69.3 per game to rank 324th in college basketball while allowing 67.5 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and has a +57 scoring differential overall.

Kevair Kennedy is 71st in the nation with a team-high 18.5 points per game.

Sacred Heart scores 76.1 points per game (171st in college basketball) and gives up 76.8 (254th in college basketball) for a -24 scoring differential overall.

Anquan Hill's 17.5 points per game leads Sacred Heart and ranks 119th in the nation.

The 25.2 rebounds per game the Warriors average rank 363rd in college basketball, and are 9.6 fewer than the 34.8 their opponents pull down per contest.

KC Ugwuakazi's five rebounds per game lead the Warriors and rank 599th in college basketball action.

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Pioneers accumulate rank 205th in the country. Their opponents grab 32.4.

Hill's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Pioneers and rank 268th in the country.

Merrimack ranks 245th in college basketball with 94.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 105th in college basketball defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Pioneers' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 170th in college basketball, and the 99.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 290th in college basketball.

