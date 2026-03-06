World Baseball Classic: Betting Odds, Best Bets for United States vs. Brazil

The United States' first game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET as the US faces Brazil.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, what are the best bets for today's matchup?

United States vs. Brazil WBC Betting Odds

Moneyline

United States: -7000

Brazil: +2000

Run Line

United States -9.5 (-128)

Brazil +9.5 (+104)

Total

Over 14.5 Runs (-140)

Under 14.5 Runs (+112)

United States vs. Brazil World Baseball Classic Best Bets

Rarely do you see a baseball game where one team is a -7000 moneyline favorite and the over/under is set at 14.5 runs. That tells you just how lopsided these two rosters are, and it also makes it hard to have any sort of reference point.

With that said, I'm interested in these +112 odds for this game to go under 14.5 runs.

This is Brazil's first time back at the WBC since the 2013 event, and they're clearly expected to be overmatched by the Americans. I think the biggest area where they'll be overmatched is at the plate as the US has a deep stable of high-end arms they can turn to -- including starter Logan Webb -- while Brazil's roster is short on proven MLB bats. Brazil's offense should struggle to contribute much to this total.

The United States' offense is going to have to do the majority of the heavy lifting to get this game over 14.5. It's certainly a loaded lineup -- one featuring the likes of Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh -- but the strength of Brazil's team is likely its pitching. The American bats will obviously be a tall task for Brazil's pitchers, but Brazil may be able to put up a bit of a fight.

All in all, I'm willing to roll the dice on Brazil's pitchers being capable enough to not get totally steamrolled, and the randomness of baseball could help the under even if the Americans are consistently making a lot of loud contact.

