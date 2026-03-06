Bradley vs Valparaiso College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Bradley Braves (20-11, 13-7 MVC) and the No. 7 seed Valparaiso Beacons (18-14, 11-9 MVC) meet in the MVC tournament Friday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Bradley win (61.8%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Friday's Bradley-Valparaiso spread (Bradley -3.5) or total (134.5 points).

Bradley vs. Valparaiso: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bradley has covered 12 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Valparaiso has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bradley covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 47.1% of the time. That's less often than Valparaiso covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (73.3%).

Against the spread, the Braves have played better when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and three times in 11 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Beacons have a lower winning percentage at home (.688, 11-5-0 record) than away (.714, 10-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Bradley is 8-12-0 this year.

Valparaiso's MVC record against the spread is 14-7-0.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bradley has come away with 15 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Braves have won 15 of 17 games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

Valparaiso has won seven of the 18 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (38.9%).

The Beacons have gone 3-11 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (21.4%).

Bradley has an implied victory probability of 63.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Head-to-Head Comparison

Bradley averages 77.5 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.1 per outing (156th in college basketball). It has a +136 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Jaquan Johnson is 128th in the country with a team-leading 17.4 points per game.

Valparaiso puts up 71.6 points per game (280th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (101st in college basketball). It has a +24 scoring differential.

Owen Dease's team-leading 12.9 points per game rank him 562nd in college basketball.

The Braves rank 213th in the country at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Ahmet Jonovic's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Braves and rank 444th in college basketball action.

The Beacons record 32 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

JT Pettigrew paces the Beacons with 6.6 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball).

Bradley's 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 119th in college basketball, and the 94.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 158th in college basketball.

The Beacons rank 256th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

