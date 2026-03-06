Final Four Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Make the 2026 Final Four?

Conference tournaments started this week, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Final Four odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's March Madness odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NCAA Tournament Final Four Odds 2026

Full Final Four odds market available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Reach the Final Four - 2026 To Reach the Final Four - 2026 Michigan -170 Duke -170 Arizona -125 Florida +140 Houston +230 Illinois +340 Connecticut +380 Iowa State +490 Kansas +900 Purdue +1000 Michigan State +1100 Arkansas +1200 Gonzaga +1400 St. John's +1400 Tennessee +1700 Alabama +1800 Nebraska +2000 Virginia +2000 North Carolina +2000 Kentucky +2000 Texas Tech +2200 Vanderbilt +2500 Louisville +2700 Wisconsin +3500 Saint Louis +3500 Iowa +4500 Saint Mary's +6500 NC State +6500 Miami +6500 BYU +6500 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.