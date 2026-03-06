Final Four Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Make the 2026 Final Four?
Conference tournaments started this week, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.
With that in mind, let's take a look at the Final Four odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's March Madness odds.
All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.
NCAA Tournament Final Four Odds 2026
Full Final Four odds market available at FanDuel Sportsbook.
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.