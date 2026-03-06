FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Final Four Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Make the 2026 Final Four?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Final Four Odds: Who Are the Favorites to Make the 2026 Final Four?

Conference tournaments started this week, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Final Four odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's March Madness odds.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NCAA Tournament Final Four Odds 2026

Full Final Four odds market available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Reach the Final Four - 2026
Michigan
Duke
Arizona
Florida
Houston
Illinois
Connecticut
Iowa State
Kansas
Purdue
Michigan State
Arkansas
Gonzaga
St. John's
Tennessee
Alabama
Nebraska
Virginia
North Carolina
Kentucky
Texas Tech
Vanderbilt
Louisville
Wisconsin
Saint Louis
Iowa
Saint Mary's
NC State
Miami
BYU

Odds/lines subject to change

