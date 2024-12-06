Up & Adams: Friday, December 6th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On Friday's episode, Kay reacts to the Detroit Lions gritty win over the Green Bay Packers and Dan Campbell's aggressive play-calling.

Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross stops by to talk about Anthony Richardson's development and potentially breaking Steve Atwater's safety tackle record.

HOF'er Calvin Johnson Jr. talks the Lions Super Bowl chances and Jared Goff as a potential MVP.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!