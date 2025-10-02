UNLV vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The UNLV Rebels versus the Wyoming Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UNLV vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UNLV: (-164) | Wyoming: (+138)

UNLV: (-164) | Wyoming: (+138) Spread: UNLV: -3.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +3.5 (-110)

UNLV: -3.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +3.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Wyoming Betting Trends

UNLV has three wins in four games against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, UNLV has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Two of UNLV's four games have hit the over.

Wyoming owns two wins against the spread this year.

Wyoming is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

One of Wyoming's four games has hit the over.

UNLV vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (82.4%)

UNLV vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is an underdog by 3.5 points against UNLV. Wyoming is -110 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -110.

UNLV vs Wyoming Over/Under

UNLV versus Wyoming on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

UNLV vs Wyoming Moneyline

Wyoming is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -164 favorite.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 36.8 48 28.3 80 58.0 4 Wyoming 16.8 128 18.8 31 46.8 4

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

