UNLV vs Ohio Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Frisco Bowl 2025

The UNLV Rebels will take on the Ohio Bobcats in college football action on Tuesday.

UNLV vs Ohio Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UNLV: (-170) | Ohio: (+140)

UNLV: (-170) | Ohio: (+140) Spread: UNLV: -3.5 (-110) | Ohio: +3.5 (-110)

UNLV: -3.5 (-110) | Ohio: +3.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Ohio Betting Trends

UNLV's record against the spread is 7-6-0.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, UNLV is 4-4.

This season, six of UNLV's 13 games have hit the over.

Ohio has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

Ohio has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been six Ohio games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

UNLV vs Ohio Point Spread

Ohio is the underdog by 3.5 points against UNLV. Ohio is -110 to cover the spread, and UNLV is -110.

UNLV vs Ohio Over/Under

The over/under for the UNLV versus Ohio game on Dec. 23 has been set at 62.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

UNLV vs Ohio Moneyline

Ohio is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while UNLV is a -170 favorite.

UNLV vs. Ohio Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 35.9 10 28.8 115 59.8 13 Ohio 28.7 62 22.9 50 51.4 12

UNLV vs. Ohio Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Stadium: Ford Center at The Star

