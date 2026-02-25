Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The Washington Capitals will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Wednesday.

Capitals vs Flyers Game Info

Washington Capitals (29-23-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-11)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-150) Flyers (+125) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (61.6%)

Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.

Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on Feb. 25, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.

