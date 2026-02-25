NHL
Capitals vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
The Washington Capitals will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Flyers Game Info
- Washington Capitals (29-23-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-11)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-150)
|Flyers (+125)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (61.6%)
Capitals vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +168.
Capitals vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Flyers on Feb. 25, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.
Capitals vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Washington is a -150 favorite at home.