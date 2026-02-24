New Casino Games Spotlight: Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo

Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo takes you on a flight through the clouds over Mount Olympus. There are 5x3 reels and 20 paylines in this online casino real money slot by Nailed It! Games. As you spin the reels, you aim to land symbols in different combinations.

With an RTP of 96.09%, this game meets expectations regarding payouts. A bet range of 0.2 to 40 is available to players. Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo's maximum win is 5481x bet. As a medium volatility slot, expect small to medium wins with occasional high prizes.

The game has special features that improve the gameplay. You should watch out for features like the Wild, the Power Combo Bonus Game, and jackpots. Keep reading to learn how to play this online slot real money game at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo

Raging Gods Olympus: Power Combo is a simple slot game to play, even for beginners. To learn more about the game, you may check out the rules. Click this menu button to access every setting there is to this real money slot.

Set your bet before you can fire up Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo. Stakes range from 0.20 to 40 for this game. After betting and clicking play, the reels spin.

With autoplay, you may set the game to automatically play out a certain number of spins. You can play spins at the bet you've chosen for 10-100 rounds. You can see how many turns are left in the Autoplay session while playing. Note that only the base game has this feature.

You will run into a variety of symbols while giving this slot a go. A, Q, K, J, 10, and 9 are the low-paying symbols among the eleven normal paying symbols. Five identical symbols can award a payout of up to 2.40.

For 5 of a kind, the sandal, jug, harp, helmet, or character symbols pay 4x. Other high-paying symbols are the Wild, which can replace other paying symbols, and the golden bust. Three or more symbols on an active payline provide a winning spin.

Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo Slot Visuals and Sounds

Greek mythology serves as the inspiration for the Power Combo online slot real money game. The slot presents the majestic Olympus theme with divine grandeur. The bright sky is filled with soft pink clouds. The warm light makes the atmosphere magical.

Zeus, Hades, and Poseidon stand above the reels. They look powerful with chiseled bodies and flowing beards. Each figure holds symbolic elements like lightning or tridents. Their flowing clothes and armour are accentuated with golden embellishments.

Polished gold columns and elaborate trim adorn the reel frame. Bright panels on the left show the vertical stacking of jackpot tiers. Prizes ranging from Mega to Mini are denoted by bold colors. The amounts have a subtle shine when set against blocks of vivid colors.

Circular feature icons on the right side of the screen display radiant energy effects. Everything about the design is very cinematic and well-executed. In this game, modern slot presentation meets mythological tales. The orchestral soundtrack enhances the visuals and creates an immersive experience.

Special Features of Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo

Below are the special features that’ll hasten your trip to the endgame:

Wild Symbol

You will only encounter this symbol in the base game. Wilds complete winning combinations by replacing other symbols. Other than Bonus Symbols, Wilds can substitute any symbol. When they appear in a winning combination on a payline, they can create their own winning combination.

Power Combo Bonus Game

The Power Combo Bonus features granted depend on the Bonus Symbols obtained on the triggering spin. On the reels, you'll only see Bonus Symbols, which stand for active features. Three spins activate the Power Combo Bonus Game.

The bonus game features a unique set of reels. It consists entirely of bonus symbols, jackpot gem symbols, bonus prize symbols, and blank positions. During this feature, any Bonus Prize symbols that land on the reels will remain locked.

Power Combo Bonus Game Jackpots

The Power Combo Bonus Game features four Jackpot Gem Symbols that can appear anywhere on the reels. The Jackpot Gem Symbols are all linked to different Jackpots. A Jackpot Gem Symbol will add to its matching Jackpot whenever it appears on the reels.

Win the jackpot with three identical Jackpot Gem Symbols. The Power Combo Bonus Game lets you win Mini, Minor, and Major Jackpots multiple times. Only one Mega Jackpot win is possible during the feature.

Prize Booster Feature

All cash awards can be multiplied by 5x, 4x, 3x, 2x, 1x, 0.5x, and 0.25x the bet with the Prize Booster Feature. This value is only applicable to the current spin. It is randomly determined whenever the corresponding symbol lands. Prize Booster activates first in a Power Combo Bonus Game with numerous active features.

Is Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo a Good Slot?

With a healthy dose of winning action and interesting gameplay, Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo is a good slot. A decent RTP and medium volatility make Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo worth playing. Its great interface and interesting animations make the slot game more fun.

The features work closely to make each spin more engaging. The highlight feature of the game is the Power Combo bonus game. In certain cases, it can payout a jackpot. While in others, it can increase winnings by up to 5x.

It’s common for slot games to feature themes based on the mythology of the Greek gods. This slot follows the pattern, keeping visuals adequate and serving the game’s style. Raging Gods: Olympus Power Combo is perfect to give a go at FanDuel Casino if you love Greek mythology.

