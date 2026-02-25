NHL
Devils vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
The New Jersey Devils versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (28-27-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-19-6)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-111)
|Sabres (-108)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (59.2%)
Devils vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +220.
Devils vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Devils-Sabres game on Feb. 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Devils vs Sabres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Devils, Buffalo is the underdog at -108, and New Jersey is -111 playing at home.