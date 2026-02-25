Devils vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

The New Jersey Devils versus the Buffalo Sabres is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Sabres Game Info

New Jersey Devils (28-27-2) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-19-6)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-111) Sabres (-108) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (59.2%)

Devils vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-290 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +220.

Devils vs Sabres Over/Under

The Devils-Sabres game on Feb. 25 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Devils vs Sabres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Devils, Buffalo is the underdog at -108, and New Jersey is -111 playing at home.

