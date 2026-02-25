NHL
Lightning vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-21-9)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-215)
|Maple Leafs (+176)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (68.5%)
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are -140 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +114.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Maple Leafs on Feb. 25, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -215, and Toronto is +176 playing on the road.