Lightning vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-21-9)

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Coverage: TNT

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-215) Maple Leafs (+176) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (68.5%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Lightning. The Maple Leafs are -140 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +114.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Maple Leafs on Feb. 25, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -215, and Toronto is +176 playing on the road.

