6 Asian-Themed Slots That Bring the Luck

Dragons, treasure, and epic adventures, what’s not to love about dragon-themed slots? If you’re ready to breathe fire into your slot game experience, Dragon Gaming offers some of the most exciting and immersive dragon slot games in the world of online casinos. These slot machines bring the thrill of legendary creatures to your screen, blending stunning graphics with smooth gameplay that both new and seasoned players can enjoy.

From fiery reels to bonus features that keep every spin exciting, it provides a rewarding experience. Dragon Gaming delivers a magical combination of luck, strategy, and spectacle. Whether you’re chasing big wins or just exploring worlds full of mythical creatures, these slots make every play feel like an adventure. Get ready to explore some of our favorite dragon slots, spin the reels, and see if you have what it takes to tame the fire and score rewards.

Dancing Drums Explosion

Get ready to feel the rhythm of big wins with Dancing Drums Explosion, the exciting follow-up to SG Gaming’s legendary Dancing Drums slot. This new version keeps the fan-favorite Asian-inspired theme while adding even more jackpot potential, thrilling visuals, and an explosive new twist.

Played on a 5x3 reel grid with 243 ways to win, this game bursts with energy. The familiar FU BABIES progressive feature returns, offering four jackpots, Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand, plus the brand-new Explosion Jackpot for even bigger wins. The Explosion feature can trigger randomly, boosting your chance to hit jackpots or bonus rounds at any time.

Landing three or more drum symbols activates the Free Spins Bonus, where you can pick your own reel setup, more spins with smaller reels, or fewer spins with bigger reels for higher volatility and bigger rewards.

With vibrant graphics, rhythmic animations, and the potential for major payouts, Dancing Drums Explosion takes everything players loved about the original and amplifies it. It’s colorful, fast-paced, and packed with energy, a must-try for anyone who loves exciting gameplay and big jackpot action

Samurai 888 Spin Kenji

Step into the world of ancient Japan with Samurai 888 Spin Kenji, an exclusive FanDuel Casino slot from ITG that blends stunning visuals, immersive gameplay with a samurai-themed slots background. Whether you’re a casual player or a high-roller, this game delivers plenty of action, from wheel spins and coin boosts to jackpot features and reel upgrades, all designed to keep the excitement flowing.

Played on a 5x5 reel grid with 25 paylines, Samurai Spin Kenji is packed with wilds, free games, and multiple bonus rounds. Landing Green, Red, or Purple coins can randomly trigger the Wheel Feature, where you’ll spin for prizes like free spins, jackpots, or powerful feature upgrades.

If you trigger the Coin Boost Feature, you’ll start with free spins that can climb up to 88 total. Collect gold and green coins to earn cash prizes and extra spins. Meanwhile, the Jackpot Feature brings four levels of rewards: Mini (500 coins), Minor (1,500), Major (10,000), and Grand (100,000), all waiting to be claimed.

With Super and Mega Features combining multiple bonuses at once, Samurai Spin Kenji offers non-stop thrills, beautiful animations, and the chance to master the reels like a true samurai.

FanDuel Fortunes Slot Machine

Spin into luck with FanDuel Fortunes, a FanDuel-branded classic slot that blends bright, modern visuals with bonus-first gameplay designed to keep every spin exciting. Built for quick thrills and big-moment payoff, the game lets both casual players and high rollers chase jackpots, multipliers, and stacked bonus rounds without getting bogged down in complicated rules.

The base game is fast and friendly, with stacked high-value symbols and wilds that help create steady wins. Hit special FanDuel-themed symbols to collect coins and charge up the Fortune Meter, which can unlock bonus wheels, free spins, or instant cash prizes. When the wheel pops, you can trigger upgraded features, from boosted multipliers to expanded free-spin modes—giving the game serious late-stage excitement.

Cool Features

Fortune Meter & Coin Collect: Fill the meter to unlock wheel spins and cash boosts

Bonus Wheel: Spin for Free Spins, multipliers, or jackpot entries

Free Spins Modes: Multiple variants (retriggerable) with enhanced reels or extra wilds

Multiplier Wilds: Increase wins during base and bonus rounds

88 Fortunes Slot Game

Step into luck with 88 Fortunes, a fan-favorite FanDuel slot that mixes classic Asian-inspired visuals with big bonus action. This 5×3, 243-payline game is all about jackpots and retriggerable bonus rounds, land gong scatters to unlock the Golden Gong Free Spins (which remove low-tier card symbols for richer payouts), hunt the Fu Bat wild for easier wins, and chase four progressive jackpots for life-changing prizes.

The free spins can be retriggered again and again, and the Fu Bat Jackpot bonus takes you to a pick-style mini-game: choose from 15 coins and match three to win one of the Mini, Minor, Major, or Grand jackpots. With bets from 0.88 to 88, it’s a great mix of accessible play and big-win potential.

Slot Game Key Bonuses & Features:

Golden Gong Free Spins: Retriggerable free spins with higher-paying symbols only

Fu Bat Wild: Substitutes and triggers the Fu Bat jackpot game

Four Progressive Jackpots: Mini → Minor → Major → Grand (via 15-coin pick)

5×3 / 243 paylines: Classic layout with frequent action

Lion Link Wealth of the Dragon

Lion Link: Wealth of the Dragon is one of our recommended dragon slots. Unleash the power of dragon gaming and majestic wins with Lion Link: Wealth of the Dragon, a FanDuel-featured take on the Lion Link series that blends dazzling Asian-inspired visuals with high-impact bonus mechanics.

This dragon-themed slot game centers on the signature Link & Hold / Hold & Win-style action, where landing special dragon or link symbols locks prizes in place and kicks off respins for bigger rewards. Expect stacked symbols, impressive visuals, multiplier boosts, and a ladder of jackpots that keep each spin tense and rewarding.

Jin Ji Bao Xi Endless Treasure

Find endless luck with Jin Ji Bao Xi: Endless Treasure, a polished Asian-themed release from Light & Wonder that’s available on FanDuel Casino. The game plays on a 5×3 grid with 243 ways to win, blending opulent symbols (koi, tigers, phoenixes) with a stack of bonus mechanics that keep every spin interesting.

What makes this one stand out is the layered bonus system: Golden Chance wilds, a Top Up feature, retriggerable Free Spins rounds with selectable gold-symbol options, and the show-stopper Jin Ji Bao Xi jackpot pick—four progressive jackpots (Mini → Minor → Major → Grand) awarded via a coin-pick mechanic. The pot builds in the base game and can lead to the Jin Ji Bao Xi feature when conditions are met.

Key Features:

5×3 reels with 243 ways to win

Golden Chance wilds that can double wins and upgrade symbols

Free Spins with Top Up options and retriggers for bigger payouts

Jin Ji Bao Xi jackpot pick feature with four progressive tiers

Flexible bets (typical min/max range $0.08–$88) and medium volatility

If you like repeatable bonus choices, jackpot picks, and a luxurious theme, Jin Ji Bao Xi: Endless Treasure is a feature-packed must-spin on FanDuel.

The Best Dragon Gaming Slots at FanDuel Casino

Dragon gaming slots bring the magic of China to life with free spins, mystery symbols, and exciting bonus rounds. Unlike most slots, these games feature legendary dragons, immersive visuals, and big winning potential. Whether chasing jackpots or exploring features found in other slots, every spin offers thrills and adventure. With captivating gameplay and the chance to land winning combinations, dragon slots are a must-play for fans of mythical creatures and bonus-filled slot machines.



Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).