NHL
Stars vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Seattle Kraken.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
- Dallas Stars (34-14-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-20-9)
- Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-160)
|Kraken (+132)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (69.2%)
Stars vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Kraken being -205.
Stars vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kraken matchup on Feb. 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Stars vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -160 favorite at home.