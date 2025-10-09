UNLV vs Air Force Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UNLV Rebels and the Air Force Falcons.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UNLV vs Air Force Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UNLV: (-230) | Air Force: (+188)

UNLV: (-230) | Air Force: (+188) Spread: UNLV: -6.5 (-110) | Air Force: +6.5 (-110)

UNLV: -6.5 (-110) | Air Force: +6.5 (-110) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Air Force Betting Trends

UNLV's record against the spread is 4-1-0.

UNLV has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.

UNLV has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Air Force has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Air Force has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Air Force and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

UNLV vs Air Force Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (72%)

UNLV vs Air Force Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 6.5 points against Air Force. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, while Air Force is -110.

UNLV vs Air Force Over/Under

A total of 65.5 points has been set for the UNLV-Air Force matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

UNLV vs Air Force Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UNLV vs. Air Force reveal UNLV as the favorite (-230) and Air Force as the underdog (+188).

UNLV vs. Air Force Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UNLV 35.6 44 26.0 76 56.7 5 Air Force 36.4 37 37.8 128 52.5 5

UNLV vs. Air Force Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UNLV vs. Air Force analysis on FanDuel Research.