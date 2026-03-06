UNC Greensboro vs VMI College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 7 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-18, 9-9 SoCon) will square off against the No. 10 seed VMI Keydets (6-25, 1-17 SoCon) in the SoCon tournament Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UNC Greensboro vs. VMI Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

UNC Greensboro vs. VMI Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UNC Greensboro win (69.7%)

Before placing a wager on Friday's UNC Greensboro-VMI spread (UNC Greensboro -7.5) or over/under (154.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

UNC Greensboro vs. VMI: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UNC Greensboro is 12-17-0 ATS this season.

VMI is 9-19-0 ATS this year.

UNC Greensboro covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than VMI covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (31.6%).

The Spartans own a better record against the spread at home (5-7-0) than they do in road games (5-8-0).

The Keydets have performed better against the spread on the road (7-8-0) than at home (2-9-0) this year.

UNC Greensboro has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

VMI has covered the spread five times in 18 SoCon games.

UNC Greensboro vs. VMI: Moneyline Betting Stats

UNC Greensboro has come away with three wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by -285 or better by sportsbooks this year.

VMI is 2-23 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 8% of those games).

The Keydets have not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +230 or longer in 20 chances.

UNC Greensboro has an implied victory probability of 74% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. VMI Head-to-Head Comparison

UNC Greensboro's -74 scoring differential (outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 81.1 per outing (341st in college basketball).

Justin Neely is 114th in the country with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

VMI is being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -243 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.0 points per game (274th in college basketball), and gives up 79.9 per outing (329th in college basketball).

VMI's leading scorer, TJ Johnson, is 77th in the nation, averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Spartans rank 198th in college basketball at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Neely leads the team with 11.4 rebounds per game (third in college basketball play).

The Keydets fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. They are pulling down 29.9 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.7.

Johnson averages 7.2 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) to lead the Keydets.

UNC Greensboro averages 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (109th in college basketball), and gives up 103.7 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball).

The Keydets put up 92.6 points per 100 possessions (297th in college basketball), while conceding 102.6 points per 100 possessions (339th in college basketball).

