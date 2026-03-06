Saint Peter's vs Fairfield College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) square off in the MAAC tournament against the No. 7 seed Fairfield Stags (20-12, 11-9 MAAC) on Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Peter's win (56.3%)

Before you wager on Friday's Saint Peter's-Fairfield spread (Saint Peter's -1.5) or total (137.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Peter's has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Fairfield has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Fairfield is 8-7 against the spread compared to the 10-5 ATS record Saint Peter's puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

At home, the Peacocks have a better record against the spread (11-2-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-8-0).

Against the spread, the Stags have had better results on the road (8-7-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Saint Peter's is 14-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Fairfield's MAAC record against the spread is 9-12-0.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Peter's has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those games.

This season, the Peacocks have been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Fairfield has been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. Fairfield has gone 6-8 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Stags have a record of 4-8 (33.3%).

Saint Peter's has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Peter's was the 13th-worst squad in the nation in points scored (66 per game) and 27th in points conceded (65.8) last year.

Saint Peter's was 63rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.1) and 70th in rebounds allowed (29.5) last season.

Saint Peter's was third-worst in the nation in assists (10.4 per game) last season.

With 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 11.2 turnovers forced last year, Saint Peter's was 297th and 184th in college basketball, respectively.

Fairfield scored 67.5 points per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

With 30.6 rebounds per game, Fairfield was 266th in college basketball. It allowed 33 rebounds per contest, which ranked 290th in college basketball.

Fairfield ranked 250th in the nation with 12.6 dimes per game.

Fairfield committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (134th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!