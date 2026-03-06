Southeast Missouri State vs Morehead State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (20-12, 14-6 OVC) square off in the OVC tournament against the No. 2 seed Morehead State Eagles (19-12, 15-5 OVC) on Friday at Ford Center, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State win (58.7%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) versus Morehead State on Friday. The over/under has been set at 142.5 points for this game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southeast Missouri State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Morehead State has put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Southeast Missouri State (8-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.4%) than Morehead State (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Against the spread, the Redhawks have performed worse when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and eight times in 15 road games.

This season, the Eagles are 7-3-0 at home against the spread (.700 winning percentage). Away, they are 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

Against the spread, in conference play, Southeast Missouri State is 11-10-0 this year.

Morehead State's OVC record against the spread is 15-5-0.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Southeast Missouri State was the 167th-ranked squad in the country (74 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 42nd (67 points conceded per game).

Last year, Southeast Missouri State was 207th in the country in rebounds (31.4 per game) and 247th in rebounds allowed (32.2).

Last season Southeast Missouri State was ranked 174th in the nation in assists with 13.6 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Southeast Missouri State was 87th in the country in committing them (10.2 per game) last season. It was 50th in forcing them (13 per game).

Morehead State scored only 66.1 points per game (14th-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played better at the other end, where it gave up 68.7 points per game (74th-ranked).

Last year Morehead State pulled down 33.3 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).

Morehead State put up 11.5 assists per game, which ranked them 319th in college basketball.

Morehead State ranked 135th in college basketball at 10.7 turnovers per contest, but it forced 9.5 turnovers per game, which ranked 25th-worst in college basketball.

