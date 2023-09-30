UMass vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the UMass Minutemen are playing the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UMass vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UMass: (-134) | Arkansas State: (+112)

UMass: (-134) | Arkansas State: (+112) Spread: UMass: -2.5 (-112) | Arkansas State: +2.5 (-108)

UMass: -2.5 (-112) | Arkansas State: +2.5 (-108) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

UMass vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

UMass has won twice against the spread this year.

UMass has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

There have been four UMass games (of five) that went over the total this season.

Arkansas State has won twice against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Arkansas State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

UMass vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Minutemen win (62%)

UMass vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-108 odds), and UMass, the favorite, is -112 to cover.

UMass vs Arkansas State Over/Under

The over/under for the UMass versus Arkansas State matchup on September 30 has been set at 56.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

UMass vs Arkansas State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UMass vs. Arkansas State reveal UMass as the favorite (-134) and Arkansas State as the underdog (+112).

UMass vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UMass 26.2 56 36.6 131 48.1 4 5 Arkansas State 19.5 117 38.5 119 52.5 2 4

