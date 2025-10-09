FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The UL Monroe Warhawks versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UL Monroe: (-134) | Coastal Carolina: (+112)
  • Spread: UL Monroe: -2.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has two wins against the spread this season.
  • UL Monroe is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, three of UL Monroe's five games have go over the point total.
  • Coastal Carolina has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • Coastal Carolina has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • This year, three of Coastal Carolina's five games have hit the over.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Warhawks win (59.4%)

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

UL Monroe is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Coastal Carolina, the underdog, is -110.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for UL Monroe-Coastal Carolina on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a -134 favorite.

UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UL Monroe19.012131.210848.55
Coastal Carolina13.013430.610353.35

UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Conway, South Carolina
  • Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

Check out even more in-depth UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

