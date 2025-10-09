UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The UL Monroe Warhawks versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UL Monroe: (-134) | Coastal Carolina: (+112)

UL Monroe: (-134) | Coastal Carolina: (+112) Spread: UL Monroe: -2.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (-110)

UL Monroe: -2.5 (-110) | Coastal Carolina: +2.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

UL Monroe has two wins against the spread this season.

UL Monroe is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of UL Monroe's five games have go over the point total.

Coastal Carolina has but one win versus the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, three of Coastal Carolina's five games have hit the over.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warhawks win (59.4%)

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

UL Monroe is favored by 2.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Coastal Carolina, the underdog, is -110.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for UL Monroe-Coastal Carolina on Oct. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

UL Monroe vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while UL Monroe is a -134 favorite.

UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UL Monroe 19.0 121 31.2 108 48.5 5 Coastal Carolina 13.0 134 30.6 103 53.3 5

UL Monroe vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Stadium: Brooks Stadium (SC)

