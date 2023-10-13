UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, UFC Vegas 81

Unheralded featherweights cap Saturday's card loaded with surging prospects and intriguing matchups. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy? FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim goes fight-by-fight through the 11 bouts discussing the main event, key MVP options, value plays, "Austin's Fight of the Night", and much more.

Each episode of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. To ensure you receive each episode right when it's posted, subscribe to the numberFire Daily Fantasy Podcasts feed on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.