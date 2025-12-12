UConn vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

The UConn Huskies (9-1) aim to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the Texas Longhorns (7-3) on December 12, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 12, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (82.6%)

UConn is a 13.5-point favorite against Texas on Friday and the total has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

UConn vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Texas has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

In home games last season, the Huskies owned a worse record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The Longhorns were better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) last year.

UConn vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in four of the five contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Huskies the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -1205 moneyline listed for this contest.

Texas has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Longhorns have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +720 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 92.3% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77 points scored per game and 68 points conceded last year, UConn was 90th in the country on offense and 56th defensively.

Last year, UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9).

UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, UConn was 71st in college basketball in committing them (10 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

Texas averaged 78.5 points per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while surrendering 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

With 32.7 rebounds per game, Texas was 142nd in the country. It ceded 31.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 187th in college basketball.

Last season Texas ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.9 per game.

With 9.5 turnovers per game, Texas was 35th in the nation. It forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 215th in college basketball.

