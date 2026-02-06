UConn vs St. John's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

The UConn Huskies (22-1, 12-0 Big East) bring an 18-game win streak into a road matchup with the St. John's Red Storm (17-5, 10-1 Big East), winners of eight straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. St. John's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (56.8%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Friday's UConn-St. John's spread (UConn -2.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

UConn vs. St. John's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

St. John's has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, UConn (8-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (34.8%) than St. John's (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Huskies have played worse when playing at home, covering three times in 13 home games, and four times in seven road games.

The Red Storm have been better against the spread on the road (5-1-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.

UConn's record against the spread in conference action is 5-7-0.

St. John's has covered the spread seven times in 11 Big East games.

UConn vs. St. John's: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those contests.

The Huskies have a mark of 17-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -142 or better on the moneyline.

St. John's has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Red Storm have played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 58.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. St. John's Head-to-Head Comparison

At 77.0 points scored per game and 68.0 points allowed last season, UConn was 90th in the nation offensively and 56th defensively.

UConn was 111th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9) last year.

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, UConn was 71st in the country in committing them (10.0 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

St. John's ranked 65th in the country last season with 78.5 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 27th with 65.8 points allowed per game.

St. John's was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking eighth-best in college basketball with 36.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 182nd with 31.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

St. John's put up 15.7 assists per game, which ranked them 53rd in the country.

St. John's ranked 17th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranked 98th in college basketball by committing 10.3 turnovers per contest.

