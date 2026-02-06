NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 6
The New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to see on a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.
Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.80% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-1.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -120, Pistons +102
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.95% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -250, Heat +205
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BOS
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (84.86% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-10.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Pelicans +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (66.11% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-1.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -124, Bucks +106
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.55% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-4)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -168, Kings +142
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.98% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-7)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Grizzlies +220
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
