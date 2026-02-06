NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 6

The New York Knicks versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to see on a Friday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.80% win probability)

Pistons (59.80% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-1.5)

Knicks (-1.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Knicks -120, Pistons +102

Knicks -120, Pistons +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.95% win probability)

Celtics (72.95% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-6.5)

Celtics (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Celtics -250, Heat +205

Celtics -250, Heat +205 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BOS

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (84.86% win probability)

Timberwolves (84.86% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-10.5)

Timberwolves (-10.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -450, Pelicans +350

Timberwolves -450, Pelicans +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (66.11% win probability)

Bucks (66.11% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-1.5)

Pacers (-1.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Pacers -124, Bucks +106

Pacers -124, Bucks +106 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (71.55% win probability)

Clippers (71.55% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-4)

Clippers (-4) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Clippers -168, Kings +142

Clippers -168, Kings +142 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (51.98% win probability)

Trail Blazers (51.98% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-7)

Trail Blazers (-7) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -270, Grizzlies +220

Trail Blazers -270, Grizzlies +220 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

