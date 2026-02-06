Celtics vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (33-18) are favored (-7) to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (27-25) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 6, 2026 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7 230.5 -250 +205

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (73%)

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are 29-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Heat have 29 wins against the spread in 52 games this year.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 52 chances this season.

The Heat have hit the over 53.8% of the time this season (28 of 52 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 12 times in 24 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 27 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Celtics go over the total 37.5% of the time (nine of 24 games). They've hit the over in 37% of road games (10 of 27 contests).

Against the spread, Miami has had better results on the road (15-10-1) than at home (14-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Heat games have finished over 53.8% of the time this year, both at home (14 of 26) and on the road (14 of 26).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 39% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.9 points, 9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Heat.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Heat are getting 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat are getting 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat receive 11.3 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 9.2 boards and 0.6 assists.

