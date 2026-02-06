Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (13-40) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-20) after losing four road games in a row. The Timberwolves are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 6, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10.5 236.5 -461 +360

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (84.9%)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 24-28-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 53 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 26 times out of 53 chances.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 50.9% of the time (27 out of 53 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has played worse when playing at home, covering 11 times in 25 home games, and 13 times in 27 road games.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 25 home matchups (32%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 27 games (66.7%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .593 (16-11-0). Away, it is .462 (12-13-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.6%, 15 of 27) than on the road (46.2%, 12 of 26).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 22.1 points, 6.8 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.7 points, 11.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid averages 14.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 22.1 points for the Pelicans, plus 5.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 12.2 points, 7.3 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 5.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.3 points, 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.