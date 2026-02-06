Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSIN and FDSWI

The Indiana Pacers (13-38) hit the road in Central Division action against the Milwaukee Bucks (20-29) on Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 224.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -1 224.5 -112 -104

Bucks vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (66.1%)

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are 26-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 49 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 21 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Bucks games this season have gone over the point total 40.8% of the time (20 out of 49 games with a set point total).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread in home games (17-11-0) than it does in road games (9-14-0).

The Pacers have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 13 of 28 home matchups (46.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in eight of 23 games (34.8%).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (10-13-0) than on the road (11-15-0) this year.

Bucks games have gone above the over/under 52.2% of the time at home (12 of 23), and 30.8% of the time away (eight of 26).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.4 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Andrew Nembhard is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists and 3 rebounds.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Jarace Walker is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Myles Turner gives the Bucks 13 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (eighth in league).

Per game, Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13 points, 5 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

