Kings vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 6

Kings vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, February 6, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Sacramento Kings (12-40) host the Los Angeles Clippers (23-27) after losing four home games in a row. The Clippers are favored by 4 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, February 6, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Kings vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -4 221.5 -176 +148

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (71.3%)

Kings vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread 24 times this season (24-26-0).

Against the spread, the Kings are 18-32-2 this season.

This season, 27 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 52 chances.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 52 opportunities (46.2%).

Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread at home (11-13-0) than it does in away games (13-13-0).

The Clippers have exceeded the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 12 of 24 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in 15 of 26 games (57.7%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .346. It is 9-16-1 ATS on its home court and 9-16-1 on the road.

Kings games have gone above the over/under 46.2% of the time both at home (12 of 26) and away (12 of 26) this season.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.6 points, 3.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

John Collins averages 13.6 points, 5 boards and 0.9 assists.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 18 points, 2.4 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 19.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Russell Westbrook gives the Kings 15.3 points, 5.8 boards and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 42% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

The Kings get 9.5 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.4 rebounds and 1 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.