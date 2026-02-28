UConn vs Seton Hall College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Big East action features the No. 6 UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) at home against the Seton Hall Pirates (19-9, 9-8 Big East) on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Storrs, Connecticut Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn vs. Seton Hall Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (80.8%)

UConn is a 13.5-point favorite over Seton Hall on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 130.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

UConn vs. Seton Hall: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 10-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Seton Hall is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread, the Huskies have played worse at home, covering four times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Pirates have a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.778, 7-2-0).

UConn's record against the spread in conference action is 7-11-0.

Seton Hall's Big East record against the spread is 9-8-0.

UConn vs. Seton Hall: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

This year, the Huskies have won six of seven games when listed as at least -1449 or better on the moneyline.

Seton Hall has put together a 3-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Pirates have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +810 or longer.

UConn has an implied victory probability of 93.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Seton Hall Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn outscores opponents by 13.9 points per game (scoring 79 per game to rank 109th in college basketball while giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 15th in college basketball) and has a +402 scoring differential overall.

Solomon Ball's 14.1 points per game lead UConn and are 390th in college basketball.

Seton Hall is outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game, with a +166 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.4 points per game (306th in college basketball) and gives up 64.5 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Adam Clark is 626th in college basketball with a team-high 12.5 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Huskies average rank 106th in college basketball, and are 5.2 more than the 28.1 their opponents collect per outing.

Tarris Reed Jr.'s 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 85th in college basketball play.

The Pirates win the rebound battle by an average of 2.7 boards. They are recording 33 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.3.

Stephon Payne III tops the Pirates with seven rebounds per game (157th in college basketball).

UConn's 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 20th in college basketball.

The Pirates' 92.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 290th in college basketball, and the 85.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!