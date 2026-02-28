NHL
Hurricanes vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (37-15-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (34-19-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-176)
|Red Wings (+146)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.2%)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Red Wings on Feb. 28, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Carolina is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog on the road.