Hurricanes vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (37-15-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (34-19-6)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-176) Red Wings (+146) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.2%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are -172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Red Wings on Feb. 28, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

Carolina is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!