Blue Jackets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
NHL action on Saturday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets playing the New York Islanders.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-7) vs. New York Islanders (33-21-5)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-134)
|Islanders (+112)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (57.6%)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Columbus, the favorite, is +184.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Blue Jackets-Islanders on Feb. 28 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blue Jackets, New York is the underdog at +112, and Columbus is -134 playing at home.