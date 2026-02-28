FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (23-21-14) vs. Calgary Flames (24-27-6)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-160)Flames (+132)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (60.5%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Flames are -192 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +154.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Flames game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Flames moneyline has Los Angeles as a -160 favorite, while Calgary is a +132 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup