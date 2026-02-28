NHL
Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Calgary Flames.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (23-21-14) vs. Calgary Flames (24-27-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: NHL Network
Kings vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-160)
|Flames (+132)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Kings win (60.5%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Flames are -192 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +154.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Flames game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- The Kings vs Flames moneyline has Los Angeles as a -160 favorite, while Calgary is a +132 underdog on the road.