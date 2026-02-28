Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings play the Calgary Flames.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (23-21-14) vs. Calgary Flames (24-27-6)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NHL Network

Kings vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-160) Flames (+132) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60.5%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Flames are -192 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +154.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Kings-Flames game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

The Kings vs Flames moneyline has Los Angeles as a -160 favorite, while Calgary is a +132 underdog on the road.

