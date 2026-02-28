Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ottawa Senators (28-22-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-23-9)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-115) Maple Leafs (-104) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.5%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Senators are +210 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -280.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Senators-Maple Leafs on Feb. 28 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Ottawa is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

