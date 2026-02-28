FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (28-22-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-23-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-115)Maple Leafs (-104)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (58.5%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Senators are +210 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -280.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Maple Leafs on Feb. 28 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Ottawa is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

