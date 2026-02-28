FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (35-14-9) vs. Nashville Predators (27-24-7)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-162)Predators (+134)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (72.9%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Predators are -192 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +152.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Predators game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -162 favorite at home.

