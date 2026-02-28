Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Nashville Predators.

Stars vs Predators Game Info

Dallas Stars (35-14-9) vs. Nashville Predators (27-24-7)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-162) Predators (+134) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (72.9%)

Stars vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Predators are -192 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +152.

Stars vs Predators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Predators game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Stars vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -162 favorite at home.

