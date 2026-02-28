NHL
Stars vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (35-14-9) vs. Nashville Predators (27-24-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-162)
|Predators (+134)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (72.9%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Predators are -192 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +152.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Predators game on Feb. 28, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Nashville is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -162 favorite at home.