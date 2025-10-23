UConn vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Rice Owls.

UConn vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UConn: (-370) | Rice: (+295)

UConn: (-370) | Rice: (+295) Spread: UConn: -10.5 (-110) | Rice: +10.5 (-110)

UConn: -10.5 (-110) | Rice: +10.5 (-110) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Rice Betting Trends

UConn has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

UConn has won once ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite this season.

This season, five of UConn's seven games have go over the point total.

Rice has covered the spread three times in seven games.

Rice has one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Rice has seen four of its seven games hit the over.

UConn vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (72.8%)

UConn vs Rice Point Spread

UConn is favored by 10.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Rice, the underdog, is -110.

UConn vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for the UConn versus Rice game on Oct. 25 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

UConn vs Rice Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rice-UConn, Rice is the underdog at +295, and UConn is -370.

UConn vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 37.1 17 22.7 59 53.8 7 Rice 19.4 118 27.1 94 46.5 7

UConn vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

