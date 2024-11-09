UConn vs New Hampshire Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 9

The UConn Huskies (1-0) play the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) on November 9, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. New Hampshire Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 9, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: XL Center

UConn vs. New Hampshire Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (97%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Saturday's UConn-New Hampshire spread (UConn -35.5) or total (151.5 points).

UConn vs. New Hampshire: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn won 28 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

New Hampshire went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

Against the spread last season, the Huskies played worse when played at home, covering nine times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

The Wildcats were better against the spread on the road (11-5-0) than at home (4-9-0) last season.

UConn vs. New Hampshire Head-to-Head Comparison

The Wildcats ranked 89th in the nation at 33.9 rebounds per game. That was 2.2 fewer than the 36.1 their opponents averaged.

The Wildcats ranked 261st in college basketball by averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 125th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

