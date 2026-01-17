UConn vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The UConn Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East) hope to build on a 13-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (9-8, 1-5 Big East) on January 17, 2026 at Capital One Arena.

UConn vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

UConn vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (79.4%)

If you plan to place a wager on UConn-Georgetown contest (in which UConn is a 12.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 141.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

UConn vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 6-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgetown has covered four times in 17 games with a spread this year.

The Huskies sport a worse record against the spread in home games (2-8-0) than they do in road games (3-2-0).

The Hoyas have been better against the spread away (3-2-0) than at home (1-9-0) this year.

UConn's record against the spread in conference action is 3-4-0.

Georgetown has won twice against the spread in Big East play this year.

UConn vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has won in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Huskies have been a -877 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Georgetown has put together a 3-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Hoyas have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 89.8% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn is outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (129th in college basketball) and gives up 63.3 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

Tarris Reed Jr.'s team-leading 14.5 points per game ranks 337th in the country.

Georgetown has a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.8 points per game. It is putting up 77.5 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.7 per contest to rank 219th in college basketball.

KJ Lewis' 15.0 points per game paces Georgetown and ranks 284th in college basketball.

The Huskies pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball) while allowing 27.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Reed's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Huskies and rank 101st in college basketball action.

The Hoyas come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are pulling down 33.9 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.4.

Lewis averages 5.6 rebounds per game (392nd in college basketball) to lead the Hoyas.

UConn averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (74th in college basketball), and gives up 82.6 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Hoyas rank 166th in college basketball with 98.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 233rd defensively with 95.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

