UConn vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The UConn Huskies are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Florida International Panthers.
UConn vs Florida International Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UConn: (-260) | Florida International: (+215)
- Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-105) | Florida International: +7.5 (-115)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UConn vs Florida International Betting Trends
- UConn has won twice against the spread this season.
- UConn owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, three of UConn's five games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Florida International is 3-1-0 this season.
- Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
- One Florida International game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
UConn vs Florida International Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (67.2%)
UConn vs Florida International Point Spread
UConn is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is -115.
UConn vs Florida International Over/Under
The over/under for the UConn versus Florida International game on Oct. 4 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
UConn vs Florida International Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for UConn vs. Florida International reveal UConn as the favorite (-260) and Florida International as the underdog (+215).
UConn vs. Florida International Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UConn
|34.2
|28
|25.2
|97
|53.3
|5
|Florida International
|24.0
|106
|27.3
|75
|54.8
|4
UConn vs. Florida International Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
