UConn vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The UConn Huskies are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Florida International Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UConn: (-260) | Florida International: (+215)

UConn: (-260) | Florida International: (+215) Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-105) | Florida International: +7.5 (-115)

UConn: -7.5 (-105) | Florida International: +7.5 (-115) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Florida International Betting Trends

UConn has won twice against the spread this season.

UConn owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of UConn's five games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Florida International is 3-1-0 this season.

Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

One Florida International game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

UConn vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Huskies win (67.2%)

UConn vs Florida International Point Spread

UConn is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is -115.

UConn vs Florida International Over/Under

The over/under for the UConn versus Florida International game on Oct. 4 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

UConn vs Florida International Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UConn vs. Florida International reveal UConn as the favorite (-260) and Florida International as the underdog (+215).

UConn vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UConn 34.2 28 25.2 97 53.3 5 Florida International 24.0 106 27.3 75 54.8 4

UConn vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth UConn vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.