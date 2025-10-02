FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
UConn vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

UConn vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The UConn Huskies are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Florida International Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

UConn vs Florida International Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UConn: (-260) | Florida International: (+215)
  • Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-105) | Florida International: +7.5 (-115)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn vs Florida International Betting Trends

  • UConn has won twice against the spread this season.
  • UConn owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, three of UConn's five games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Florida International is 3-1-0 this season.
  • Florida International is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • One Florida International game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

UConn vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (67.2%)

UConn vs Florida International Point Spread

UConn is favored by 7.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is -115.

UConn vs Florida International Over/Under

The over/under for the UConn versus Florida International game on Oct. 4 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

UConn vs Florida International Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UConn vs. Florida International reveal UConn as the favorite (-260) and Florida International as the underdog (+215).

UConn vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UConn34.22825.29753.35
Florida International24.010627.37554.84

UConn vs. Florida International Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Stadium: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

