BYU at Arizona Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

Let's check out the best bets and player props for BYU at Arizona, which tips at 9 p.m. ET.

BYU vs. Arizona Prediction, Picks

This is a lofty total for a college game -- I still like the over.

Both of these teams -- even with some injuries -- have plenty of offensive firepower. KenPom ranks Arizona 11th in adjusted offense while BYU checks in eighth. Arizona ranks 39th in true shooting percentage, and BYU is 41st in true shooting percentage.

The Cougars and Wildcats also play fast, with Arizona slotted in 26th in adjusted tempo and BYU ranked 44th.

Arizona does an excellent job of getting to the free-throw line as the 'Cats have the 32nd-ranked free-throw rate (42.5%), which helps compensate for Arizona's lowly three-point attempt rate (363rd).

Prior to scoring 75 points at home last time out against a slow-paced and defensively sound Texas Tech team, Arizona had scored at least 84 points in 12 of 13 home games. Coming off two straight losses -- their first two defeats of the campaign -- the Wildcats should keep their foot on the gas all night, and they can be the main drivers of this over.

These two teamed up for 169 points at BYU in late January. I think we'll see a similar type of game today.

In that earlier meeting in Provo, Jaden Bradley blew up for 26 points. While I'm not sure Bradley can do that again, we need just 13 points for him to go over his points prop.

For the season, Bradley is scoring 13.4 points per game. That 26-point outburst is an outlier for him as he's scored 13-plus points only twice across his previous seven contests.

But this matchup against BYU should suit him well. Bradley is at his best when he's driving downhill, and BYU's willingness to run with Arizona should present Bradley with more chances than usual to attack the basket in transition. That's exactly what happened in the game in Provo as Bradley went a superb 8 for 12 on two-point attempts.

On top of that, Arizona is expected to be without Koa Peat today, which could put more offensive workload onto Bradley's shoulders.

