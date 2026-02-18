FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NBA

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Ahead of the Pack

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Ahead of the Pack

As we exit the All-Star Break, who is in the mix to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Full NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Victor Wembanyama
Chet Holmgren
Rudy Gobert
Scottie Barnes
Ausar Thompson
Amen Thompson
Bam Adebayo
Derrick White
Evan Mobley
Cason Wallace

Odds/lines subject to change

