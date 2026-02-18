NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren Ahead of the Pack

As we exit the All-Star Break, who is in the mix to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Defensive Player of the Year odds.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama -310 Chet Holmgren +320 Rudy Gobert +1500 Scottie Barnes +4000 Ausar Thompson +6000 Amen Thompson +10000 Bam Adebayo +15000 Derrick White +20000 Evan Mobley +25000 Cason Wallace +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

