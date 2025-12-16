UConn vs Butler College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The UConn Huskies (10-1, 0-0 Big East) will try to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Big East) on December 16, 2025 at PeoplesBank Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Arena: PeoplesBank Arena

UConn vs. Butler Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (75.1%)

UConn is a 14.5-point favorite over Butler on Tuesday and the total is set at 148.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

UConn vs. Butler: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Butler has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-5-0) than they did at home (8-8-0) last year.

Last season, the Bulldogs were 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

UConn vs. Butler: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Huskies the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -1786 moneyline listed for this contest.

Butler has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Bulldogs have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 94.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Butler Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn scored 77.0 points per game and allowed 68.0 last season, ranking them 90th in the nation on offense and 56th defensively.

UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9) last year.

With 17.3 assists per game, UConn was eighth-best in the nation last season.

At 10.0 turnovers committed per game and 9.8 turnovers forced last season, UConn was 71st and 317th in college basketball, respectively.

Butler ranked 147th in college basketball last season with 74.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 267th with 74.9 points allowed per game.

Butler grabbed 31.7 boards per game (188th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.0 rebounds per contest (233rd-ranked).

Last year Butler ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.9 per game.

Butler, who was 108th in college basketball with 10.4 turnovers per game, forced 7.5 turnovers per contest, which was -3-worst in the nation.

