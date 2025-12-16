Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 17

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

The Chicago Bulls (10-15) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) after losing four straight home games. The Cavaliers are favored by 5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 240.5 -196 +164

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.6%)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 9-18-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 10-14-1 this year.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 25 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 25 opportunities (52%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse when playing at home, covering five times in 16 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (25%) than road tilts (72.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.417, 5-6-1 record) than away (.385, 5-8-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 41.7% of the time at home (five of 12), and 61.5% of the time on the road (eight of 13).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points, 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Lonzo Ball averages 5.6 points, 4.6 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 29.1% from the floor and 26% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Tre Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 50.6% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are receiving 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

