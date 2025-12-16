2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs vs. Knicks in the NBA Cup Final

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out Saturday as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks square off in Vegas at 8:30 p.m. ET in the NBA Cup final?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Picks

We should be in for a treat tonight as the Knicks and Spurs meet up in a game with a high total (233.5) and tight spread (Knicks -2.5). While I'm expecting a fun clash, these teams may have a hard time getting to 234 points.

Total Points Under Dec 17 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The return of Victor Wembanyama is a huge part of why I side with the under. He has a massive impact on the Spurs' defense. With Wemby off the floor, San Antonio is surrendering 119.1 points per 100 possessions. With Wemby on the court, the Spurs allow 107.0 points per 100 possessions. He's the difference between the Spurs being an elite D and one of the league's worst defenses.

In last weekend's semifinals, Wemby helped the Spurs limit the Oklahoma City Thunder to 109 points -- 14.1 points below OKC's season average -- and finished with a plus/minus of +21. He did that despite seeing just 21 minutes. Wembanyama will surely be on a minutes restriction again tonight, but maybe he sees a little more run than he did against the Thunder.

Pace also works in the under's favor as the Knicks are 26th in pace and the Spurs are 16th.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on

New York is a solid 11th in defensive rating on the season, but one weakness they have on D is letting up a lot of three-point tries. That leads me to this player prop.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Harrison Barnes +196 View more odds in Sportsbook

For the year, the Knicks are conceding the second-highest three-point attempt rate (46.2%). They've been especially vulnerable to small forwards, allowing the third-most made threes per game to the position (3.2).

Enter Harrison Barnes.

Coming off a dreadful 0-for-8 shooting performance against OKC, Barnes is due to bounce back. OKC -- a team third in three-point attempt rate allowed -- is similar to New York in that they give up a lot of shots from beyond the arc, so although Barnes didn't make any, it's a good sign that he took eight triples. Plus, the fact he wasn't hitting didn't impact his volume much, which is another positive.

Barnes is making 41.0% of his threes this campaign and should get plenty of looks in this matchup. I'm intrigued by his +168 odds to knock down three treys.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

