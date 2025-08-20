2025 UConn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The UConn Huskies begin their 2025 season on Aug. 30, when they play an FCS opponent, Central Connecticut State. Dive into the rest of the Huskies' college football schedule below.

UConn 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Connecticut State Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Syracuse Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Delaware Sept. 13 - - - 4 Ball State Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Buffalo Sept. 27 - - - 6 Florida International Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ Boston College Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

UConn 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on their opponents' combined win total from last season (71), UConn owns the 13th-easiest schedule in college football.

The Huskies will have four teams on their schedule this year that made a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, UConn's schedule will include six games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including three games against teams that had nine or more wins and three games against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

UConn Betting Insights (2024)

UConn compiled an 8-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.

UConn won all eight of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

