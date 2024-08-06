2024 UConn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

This season, the UConn Huskies have posted a record of 1-1. Below, you can find their full 2024 schedule and results.

UConn 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Maryland Aug. 31 L 50-7 Terrapins (-18.5) 45.5 2 Merrimack Sept. 7 W 63-17 Huskies (-15.5) 45.5 3 @ Duke Sept. 14 - Blue Devils (-16.5) 48.5 4 Florida Atlantic Sept. 21 - - - 5 Buffalo Sept. 28 - - - 6 Temple Oct. 5 - - - 8 Wake Forest Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UConn Last Game

The Huskies, in their most recent outing, took down the Merrimack Warriors 63-17. In that game against the Warriors, Joe Fagnano had 328 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for the Huskies, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown. Durell Robinson toted the rock 10 times for 94 yards (9.4 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added two receptions for 10 yards. Skyler Bell accumulated two catches for 105 yards (52.5 per catch) and one touchdown against the Warriors.

UConn Betting Insights

UConn has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

