UCLA vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins.
UCLA vs Maryland Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: UCLA: (-164) | Maryland: (+136)
- Spread: UCLA: -3.5 (-105) | Maryland: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UCLA vs Maryland Betting Trends
- UCLA's record against the spread is 3-3-0.
- UCLA has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- UCLA has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.
- Against the spread, Maryland is 4-2-0 this season.
- Maryland is 3-0 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
- Two Maryland games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.
UCLA vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Terrapins win (55.7%)
UCLA vs Maryland Point Spread
Maryland is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-115 odds), and UCLA, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
UCLA vs Maryland Over/Under
An over/under of 52.5 has been set for UCLA-Maryland on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
UCLA vs Maryland Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Maryland-UCLA, Maryland is the underdog at +136, and UCLA is -164.
UCLA vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UCLA
|22.8
|103
|29.2
|98
|50.5
|6
|Maryland
|30.2
|59
|16.8
|18
|50.5
|6
UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Pasadena, California
- Stadium: Rose Bowl
