UCLA vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins.

UCLA vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-164) | Maryland: (+136)

UCLA: (-164) | Maryland: (+136) Spread: UCLA: -3.5 (-105) | Maryland: +3.5 (-115)

UCLA: -3.5 (-105) | Maryland: +3.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCLA vs Maryland Betting Trends

UCLA's record against the spread is 3-3-0.

UCLA has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

UCLA has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

Against the spread, Maryland is 4-2-0 this season.

Maryland is 3-0 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Two Maryland games (of six) have gone over the point total this year.

UCLA vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Terrapins win (55.7%)

UCLA vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-115 odds), and UCLA, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

UCLA vs Maryland Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for UCLA-Maryland on Oct. 18, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

UCLA vs Maryland Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maryland-UCLA, Maryland is the underdog at +136, and UCLA is -164.

UCLA vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCLA 22.8 103 29.2 98 50.5 6 Maryland 30.2 59 16.8 18 50.5 6

UCLA vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

