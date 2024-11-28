UCLA vs Fresno State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football slate on Saturday includes the UCLA Bruins facing the Fresno State Bulldogs.

UCLA vs Fresno State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCLA: (-345) | Fresno State: (+270)

UCLA: (-345) | Fresno State: (+270) Spread: UCLA: -8.5 (-114) | Fresno State: +8.5 (-106)

UCLA: -8.5 (-114) | Fresno State: +8.5 (-106) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UCLA vs Fresno State Betting Trends

UCLA's record against the spread is 7-4-0.

UCLA is winless ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four UCLA games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Fresno State has covered the spread six times in 10 games.

Fresno State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This year, four of Fresno State's 10 games have gone over the point total.

UCLA vs Fresno State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (67.9%)

UCLA vs Fresno State Point Spread

UCLA is a 8.5-point favorite against Fresno State. UCLA is -114 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -106.

UCLA vs Fresno State Over/Under

The UCLA-Fresno State game on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

UCLA vs Fresno State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Fresno State-UCLA, Fresno State is the underdog at +270, and UCLA is -345.

UCLA vs. Fresno State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games UCLA 18.3 124 26.4 80 47.2 11 Fresno State 27.8 71 25 70 49.8 11

UCLA vs. Fresno State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Stadium: Rose Bowl

